Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOVAVAX INC is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of proprietary products focused on women’s health and infectious diseases. Their technology platforms involve the use of proprietary, microscopic, organized, non-phospholipid structures as vehicles for the delivery of a wide variety of drugs and other therapeutic products, including certain hormones, anti-bacterial and anti-viral products and vaccine adjuvants. “

NVAX has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Novavax in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

NVAX stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,190,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,502,915. Novavax has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.40) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Novavax will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Novavax by 473.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Novavax by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth about $435,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth about $498,000. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

