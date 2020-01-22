Novavax Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 11,098 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,005% compared to the average daily volume of 1,004 call options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 target price on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

NVAX opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. Novavax has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -5.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 473.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 10.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Novavax by 16.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Novavax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

