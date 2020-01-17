Novo Nordisk A/S Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 7,162 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,214% compared to the typical daily volume of 545 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,211,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,424,000 after purchasing an additional 310,066 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,100,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,600,000 after purchasing an additional 70,970 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,901,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,069,000 after purchasing an additional 964,364 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,504,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,024,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,990,000 after purchasing an additional 39,610 shares in the last quarter. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVO traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.31. 2,232,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,298. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.42. The company has a market capitalization of $141.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $62.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.44% and a return on equity of 75.48%. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.65.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

