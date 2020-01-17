Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Novocure in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst E. Rajavelu now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Novocure’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $92.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.12 million. Novocure had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on NVCR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novocure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.14.

Shares of NVCR opened at $94.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.05 and its 200-day moving average is $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.78 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Novocure has a 12-month low of $41.51 and a 12-month high of $98.70.

In other Novocure news, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 80,819 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $6,384,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,743 shares in the company, valued at $15,463,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 29,782 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,385,836.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 822,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,905,135.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 512,977 shares of company stock valued at $45,409,691. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novocure by 19.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 28,517 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Novocure by 75.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Novocure by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after purchasing an additional 33,018 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Novocure by 11.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 884,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,923,000 after purchasing an additional 93,128 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novocure by 102.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

