Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NVCR. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novocure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $85.67. The company had a trading volume of 20,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,657. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.20. Novocure has a 1 year low of $41.51 and a 1 year high of $98.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.07 and a beta of 2.37.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Novocure had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $92.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novocure will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Novocure news, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 80,819 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $6,384,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,463,697. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 29,782 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,385,836.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 822,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,905,135.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 649,669 shares of company stock valued at $58,404,584 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Novocure by 15.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,554,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,218,000 after buying an additional 750,374 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novocure by 436.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 817,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,163,000 after buying an additional 665,321 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Novocure in the third quarter worth about $42,825,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Novocure by 1,994.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 508,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,922,000 after buying an additional 483,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Novocure by 993.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 365,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,335,000 after buying an additional 332,111 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

