Novoheart (CVE:NVH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.67

Novoheart Holdings Inc (CVE:NVH) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 130800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 12.40 and a current ratio of 12.45. The company has a market cap of $116.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.36.

Novoheart Company Profile (CVE:NVH)

Novoheart Holdings Inc operates as a stem cell biotechnology company in the United States, Canada, and Hong Kong. It offers an array of next-generation human heart tissue prototypes. The company provides a range of bioengineering technologies known as the MyHeart platform, including the human mini-heart ‘novoHeart' that is capable of pumping and ejecting fluid.

