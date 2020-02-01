Novonix (ASX:NVX) Trading 4.5% Higher

Shares of Novonix Ltd (ASX:NVX) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$0.47 ($0.33) and last traded at A$0.47 ($0.33), 114,894 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 126,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.45 ($0.32).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.81. The stock has a market cap of $57.02 million and a PE ratio of -2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$0.49 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.51.

In other news, insider Gregory Baynton 58,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th.

Novonix Company Profile (ASX:NVX)

Novonix Limited advanced develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. The company operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Testing, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds