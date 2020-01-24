NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $48.18

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.18 and traded as low as $47.34. NOVOZYMES A/S/S shares last traded at $47.69, with a volume of 16,612 shares trading hands.

NVZMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered NOVOZYMES A/S/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOVOZYMES A/S/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.52.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.21 million. NOVOZYMES A/S/S had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 26.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NOVOZYMES A/S/S will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

