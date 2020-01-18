NRG Metals (CVE:NGZ) Shares Down 33.3%

NRG Metals Inc (CVE:NGZ)’s share price dropped 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 160,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 61,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and a PE ratio of -1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.74.

About NRG Metals (CVE:NGZ)

NRG Metals Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of lithium brine projects in Argentina. It holds interests in the Hombre Muerto North lithium project covering approximately 3,287 hectares located in Salar del Hombre Muerto; and the Salar Escondido Lithium project totaling approximately 29,180 hectares located in Catamarca province.

