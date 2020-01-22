NRW (ASX:NWH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.45

NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$3.45 ($2.45) and last traded at A$3.40 ($2.41), with a volume of 537154 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$3.40 ($2.41).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In other NRW news, insider Julian Pemberton 2,137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd.

NRW Company Profile (ASX:NWH)

NRW Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides civil and mining contracting, urban development, and drilling and blasting services in Australia. It operates through three business segments: Civil, Mining, and Drill & Blast. The Civil segment delivers private and public civil infrastructure, mine development, bulk earthworks, and commercial and residential projects.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?