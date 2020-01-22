Nsav (OTCMKTS:NSAV) vs. Conduent (OTCMKTS:CNDT) Head-To-Head Survey

Nsav (OTCMKTS:NSAV) and Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Nsav has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conduent has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nsav and Conduent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nsav N/A N/A N/A Conduent -32.11% 6.33% 2.64%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.6% of Conduent shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Nsav shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Conduent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Nsav and Conduent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nsav 0 0 0 0 N/A Conduent 0 4 2 0 2.33

Conduent has a consensus price target of $9.80, suggesting a potential upside of 79.49%. Given Conduent’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Conduent is more favorable than Nsav.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nsav and Conduent’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nsav N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Conduent $5.39 billion 0.21 -$416.00 million $1.05 5.20

Nsav has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Conduent.

Summary

Conduent beats Nsav on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nsav Company Profile

NSAV Holding, Inc., through its subsidiary, Global Distribution Corporation, markets and distributes supplement, wellness, and natural remedy products. It provides health and wellness products that include vitamin and mineral supplements, probiotics, and other nutraceuticals health supplements under the Nutra Horizon brand name. The company is headquartered in Cresco, Pennsylvania.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries. This segment delivers end-to-end business-to-business and business-to-customer services, including customer care, human resource management, omni-channel communications, and finance and accounting services that enable its clients to optimize their processes. It also provides industry-specific services, such as personalized product information for the automotive industry; digitized source-to-pay solutions for clients in the manufacturing industry; customer experience and marketing services for clients in the retail industry; mortgage and consumer loan processing for clients in the financial services industry; and customized workforce learning solutions for clients in the aerospace industry. The Government Services segment provides government-centric business process services to the United States federal, state, local, and foreign governments for transportation, public assistance, program administration, transaction processing, and payment services. The Transportation segment provides support for electronic toll collection, public transit, parking, and photo enforcement service to transportation departments and agencies worldwide. It also offers payment services comprising prepaid cards, health savings accounts, and child support payments; customer care services; human resources services; finance and accounting services; legal business services; workforce learning services; and applied automation and analytics solutions. The company is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.