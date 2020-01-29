NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Short Interest Up 42.9% in January

NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NTN Buzztime stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.54% of NTN Buzztime at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NTN Buzztime stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. NTN Buzztime has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $4.40.

NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter.

About NTN Buzztime

NTN Buzztime, Inc provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is Buzztime Entertainment On Demand (BEOND) platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets used in its BEOND tablet platform, and the cases and charging trays for the tablets to certain network subscribers.

