Nu-Oil and Gas (LON:NUOG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Shares of Nu-Oil and Gas PLC (LON:NUOG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 100775556 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22.

Nu-Oil and Gas (LON:NUOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Nu-Oil and Gas Company Profile (LON:NUOG)

Nu-Oil and Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the identification, development, and operation of hydrocarbon assets in Canada. It holds 100% interests in an onshore petroleum lease, PL2002-01(A) covering 4,500 acres; and offshore exploration license, EL1070 comprising 254,608 acres located in the Port au Port Peninsula, western Newfoundland.

