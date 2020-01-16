Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Receives $49.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NUS shares. DA Davidson set a $42.00 price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 11th.

NYSE:NUS traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,710. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $69.79.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.02 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 4.59%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Foulis Greg 500,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 69.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,211,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,769,000 after acquiring an additional 498,564 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,331,000 after purchasing an additional 108,360 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,030,000 after purchasing an additional 25,034 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter worth $27,342,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

