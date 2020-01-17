Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuance provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions. They work with companies around the world, from banks and hospitals to airlines, telecommunications carriers, and automotive manufacturers and suppliers, who use their solutions and technologies to create better experiences for their customers and their users by enhancing the users’ interaction and increasing productivity and customer satisfaction. They offer their customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, optical character recognition capabilities, and domain knowledge, along with professional services and implementation support. In addition, our solutions increasingly utilize our innovations in artificial intelligence, including cognitive sciences and machine learning to create smarter, more natural experiences with technology. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nuance Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Nuance Communications stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,658,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,297. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.78. Nuance Communications has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $471.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nuance Communications will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 12,653 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $225,602.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,138.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $205,093.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,662 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 60,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $574,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $9,361,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

