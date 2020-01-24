Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuance provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions. They work with companies around the world, from banks and hospitals to airlines, telecommunications carriers, and automotive manufacturers and suppliers, who use their solutions and technologies to create better experiences for their customers and their users by enhancing the users’ interaction and increasing productivity and customer satisfaction. They offer their customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, optical character recognition capabilities, and domain knowledge, along with professional services and implementation support. In addition, our solutions increasingly utilize our innovations in artificial intelligence, including cognitive sciences and machine learning to create smarter, more natural experiences with technology. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nuance Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Nuance Communications from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nuance Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.62. 1,535,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,788. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nuance Communications has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $471.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.13 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $205,093.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 13,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $239,116.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,374 shares of company stock worth $1,108,662 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

