Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $27.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Nuance Communications traded as high as $19.94 and last traded at $19.93, with a volume of 145118 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nuance Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Nuance Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

In other news, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 12,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $225,602.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,138.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $205,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,662 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Nuance Communications by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.88.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $471.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

