Nuance Communications (NUAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $471.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.13 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Nuance Communications to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $18.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05. Nuance Communications has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $20.19.

NUAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $218,312.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,923.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 13,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $239,116.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,374 shares of company stock worth $1,108,662. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

