Nucor (NUE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $50.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $62.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.20.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

