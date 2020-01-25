Nulegacy Gold (CVE:NUG) Trading Down 8.3%

Nulegacy Gold Corp (CVE:NUG) shares traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 7,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 130,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Nulegacy Gold Company Profile (CVE:NUG)

NuLegacy Gold Corporation acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. It focuses on the Red Hill property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

