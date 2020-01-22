null (NYSE:AEF) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of null (NYSE:AEF) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.01 and last traded at $8.01, approximately 54,907 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 43,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

null Company Profile (NYSE:AEF)

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

