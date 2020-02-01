Numis Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Greatland Gold (LON:GGP)

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LON GGP traded down GBX 0.28 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3.20 ($0.04). 147,834,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,880,000. Greatland Gold has a 12 month low of GBX 1.47 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 2.50 ($0.03). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $114.47 million and a P/E ratio of -32.00.

Greatland Gold Company Profile

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources. It explores for gold, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in six projects, including four situated in Western Australia and two located in Tasmania. Greatland Gold plc was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

