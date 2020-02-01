Nuran Wireless (CNSX:NUR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Shares of Nuran Wireless Inc (CNSX:NUR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 121762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.

About Nuran Wireless (CNSX:NUR)

NuRAN Wireless Inc, through its subsidiary, Nutaq Innovation Inc, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of digital electronic circuits and wireless telecommunication products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides various specialized systems for indoor coverage, rural connectivity in emerging markets, connectivity to offshore platforms and ships, private mobile networks, or custom solutions for specific markets, such as Internet of Thing, public safety, emergency, or crisis communications.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds