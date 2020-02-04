NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEARCA:NUAG)

NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUAG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0262 per share on Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

NUAG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.06. 713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,523. NuShares Enhanced Yield U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $25.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average of $24.76.

