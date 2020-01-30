NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the December 31st total of 4,310,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 735,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of NS stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.75. 445,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,666. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.79. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.24. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $30.06.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $378.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NS shares. ValuEngine raised NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

In other NuStar Energy news, Director Dan J. Hill purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.59 per share, for a total transaction of $39,885.00. Also, Director William E. Greehey acquired 527,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.44 per share, with a total value of $14,999,995.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,646,530 shares in the company, valued at $274,347,313.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,812,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $334,523,000 after buying an additional 3,244,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 58,570.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after acquiring an additional 373,677 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the third quarter worth about $6,970,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 121.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 339,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 186,504 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 17.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,046,000 after purchasing an additional 117,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

