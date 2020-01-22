NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.80

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.80 and traded as high as $28.62. NuStar Energy shares last traded at $28.31, with a volume of 1,361,462 shares.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.81.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $378.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuStar Energy news, Director William E. Greehey bought 527,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,995.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,646,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,347,313.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan J. Hill purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.59 per share, for a total transaction of $39,885.00. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NS. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 37.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,812,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $334,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 58,570.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,159,000 after buying an additional 373,677 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in NuStar Energy during the third quarter worth about $6,970,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 121.5% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 339,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after buying an additional 186,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 17.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,046,000 after buying an additional 117,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

