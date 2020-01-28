Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Receives $59.06 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.06.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Nutrien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

NTR stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.54. 407,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,874. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $42.80 and a 1-year high of $56.00.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 20.95%. Nutrien’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 470.6% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?