Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Cut to Market Perform at Bernstein Bank

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was downgraded by Bernstein Bank to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $53.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $68.00. Bernstein Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Scotiabank set a $60.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.94.

Shares of NTR stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.97. 1,507,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,282. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $45.82 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Nutrien by 46.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 1.3% during the third quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 42,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Nutrien by 9.5% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 2.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 10.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading