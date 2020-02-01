Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $42.80

Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.80 and last traded at $43.05, with a volume of 29952 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.30.

NTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Nutrien from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bernstein Bank cut Nutrien to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens downgraded Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.74.

The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.00.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2,931.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 903,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,322,000 after acquiring an additional 873,821 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in Nutrien by 1,122.7% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 606,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,056,000 after purchasing an additional 557,272 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in Nutrien by 626.2% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 559,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,094,000 after purchasing an additional 482,810 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,456,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter worth approximately $12,263,000. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

