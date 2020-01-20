NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NUVA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NuVasive to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Svb Leerink raised shares of NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Leerink Swann raised shares of NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.47.

NuVasive stock opened at $78.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.60. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.08. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $81.91.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.75 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Mcclintock sold 3,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $238,740.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 29,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $2,150,942.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NuVasive during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in NuVasive by 322.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in NuVasive by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in NuVasive during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in NuVasive during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?