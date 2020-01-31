Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.67

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and traded as high as $14.94. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 7,343 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 45,330 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 20,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

