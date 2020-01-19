NUVEEN ESG LRG-CAP EQU ETF (NYSEARCA:NULC) Shares Up 1%

NUVEEN ESG LRG-CAP EQU ETF (NYSEARCA:NULC)’s stock price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.61 and last traded at $30.61, 101 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.31.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average of $27.98.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.2139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NUVEEN ESG LRG-CAP EQU ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NUVEEN ESG LRG-CAP EQU ETF (NYSEARCA:NULC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 17.23% of NUVEEN ESG LRG-CAP EQU ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

