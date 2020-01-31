Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.29

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.29 and traded as high as $14.53. Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund shares last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 15,826 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMZ. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund by 25.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 211,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 43,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund by 19.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 29,519 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund by 35.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 22,086 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NMZ)

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

