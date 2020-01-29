Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol (NYSE:NXN) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol (NYSE:NXN) rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.31 and last traded at $14.24, approximately 919 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol (NYSE:NXN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.38% of Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol Company Profile (NYSE:NXN)

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?