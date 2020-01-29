Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.50

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd (NYSE:NQP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $14.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0505 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 58,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 30,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Invsmt Qlty Mncpl Fd Company Profile (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

