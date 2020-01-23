Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.94

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.94 and traded as high as $16.43. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 shares last traded at $16.31, with a volume of 26,480 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXR. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 7.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 55.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 36.9% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 by 6.9% during the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 50,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. 14.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 Company Profile (NYSE:NXR)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

