NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) Receives $80.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

In related news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $201,786.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $144,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,831.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,196. Insiders own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 205.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 1,050.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 8.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 5.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 5.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVEE traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.63. 158,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $85.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.27. The company has a market cap of $713.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.22.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.26). NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $131.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

Featured Story: Profit Margin