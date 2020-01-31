NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) Short Interest Up 10.0% in January

NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the December 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days. Approximately 14.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVEE. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $63.01 on Friday. NV5 Global has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $85.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average of $62.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $804.77 million, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.26). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $131.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,203 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $201,786.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $144,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 732,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,663,000 after acquiring an additional 50,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 491,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,973,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 3.2% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 275,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 244,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

