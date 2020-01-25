NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Up 5.1%

NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE)’s stock price shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.49 and last traded at $60.14, 352,073 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 40% from the average session volume of 250,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.20.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVEE. TheStreet lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average is $63.41. The firm has a market cap of $770.93 million, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $131.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.05 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NV5 Global Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $144,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,831.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 25,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $1,827,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,196. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the second quarter worth $44,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the third quarter worth $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 1,050.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the second quarter worth $214,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

