NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Trading Up 7.3%

NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) shares were up 7.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.86 and last traded at $56.65, approximately 227,102 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 262,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.79.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVEE shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on NV5 Global from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

The firm has a market cap of $713.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day moving average of $64.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $131.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NV5 Global Inc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $201,786.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $1,827,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,196. 19.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in NV5 Global by 2.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NV5 Global by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NV5 Global by 54.4% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NV5 Global by 0.5% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in NV5 Global by 3.2% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 275,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE)

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)