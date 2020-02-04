nVent Electric (NVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) is scheduled to post its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect nVent Electric to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NVT opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.70. nVent Electric has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $28.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. G.Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Gabelli downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. CL King started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

In related news, Director William T. Monahan sold 6,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $152,716.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,559.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI