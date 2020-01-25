nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also commented on NVT. ValuEngine raised shares of nVent Electric from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of nVent Electric from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. nVent Electric has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.29.

NVT stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $25.63. 1,318,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,418. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $559.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 204,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $4,904,381.85. Also, Director William T. Monahan sold 6,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $152,716.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,559.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 43.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 15.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 228.6% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nVent Electric (NVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com