NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CFO Colette Kress Sells 6,000 Shares

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Colette Kress also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00.

NVDA stock opened at $250.05 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $131.00 and a twelve month high of $253.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $153.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.95, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $9,640,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 426,503 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $70,045,000 after purchasing an additional 27,231 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,422 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 156.5% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $179.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.86.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

