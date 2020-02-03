NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Benchmark upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Edward Jones began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. New Street Research cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.96.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.60. 5,191,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,295,389. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $146.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $259.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.56 and a 200 day moving average of $198.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $138,694.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total value of $403,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,179.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 416.7% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 313.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

