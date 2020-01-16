NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $275.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $228.86.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $248.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,061,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,720,516. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.80 and a 200 day moving average of $191.95. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $131.00 and a twelve month high of $252.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,020,510.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total transaction of $138,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,785 shares of company stock valued at $9,965,644 in the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 416.7% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in NVIDIA by 143.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 313.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: Market Perform