NVIDIA’s (NVDA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Tigress Financial

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded NVIDIA from an equal rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $259.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $228.86.

NVDA stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $250.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,309,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,001,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42. The company has a market capitalization of $154.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.85. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $131.00 and a fifty-two week high of $259.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 in the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 13,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,131 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

