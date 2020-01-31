NVR (NYSE:NVR) PT Raised to $4,300.00

NVR (NYSE:NVR) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,912.33.

Shares of NVR stock traded down $146.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3,819.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,892. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,838.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,665.51. NVR has a twelve month low of $2,513.82 and a twelve month high of $4,058.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. NVR had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $58.57 EPS. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVR will post 226.02 EPS for the current year.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,807.24, for a total transaction of $5,493,847.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,261.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,670.99, for a total transaction of $6,974,881.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,952,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,275 shares of company stock valued at $65,428,565. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in NVR by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVR during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in NVR by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

