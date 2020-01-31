NVR (NYSE:NVR) PT Raised to $4,525.00

NVR (NYSE:NVR) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NVR. ValuEngine raised shares of NVR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NVR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NVR currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,912.33.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $68.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3,966.76. 26,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,180. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. NVR has a 12-month low of $2,513.82 and a 12-month high of $4,058.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,836.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,663.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $58.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVR will post 222.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 7,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,436.92, for a total value of $24,618,657.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,230 shares in the company, valued at $152,014,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,807.24, for a total transaction of $5,493,847.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,261.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,760 shares of company stock worth $74,553,162 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 66.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NVR in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

