NWF Group (LON:NWF) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of NWF Group (LON:NWF) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NWF Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

LON NWF opened at GBX 182.50 ($2.40) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 174.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 165.91. The company has a market capitalization of $91.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13. NWF Group has a 1-year low of GBX 128 ($1.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 189 ($2.49).

NWF Group Company Profile

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

