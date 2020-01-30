NWF Group (LON:NWF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

NWF Group (LON:NWF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research report on Monday.

Shares of LON NWF opened at GBX 181.25 ($2.38) on Tuesday. NWF Group has a 52 week low of GBX 128 ($1.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 189 ($2.49). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 175.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 166.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03. The company has a market cap of $88.36 million and a P/E ratio of 13.04.

About NWF Group

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?